Local authors’s new book teaches personal improvement techniques

Kenneth O’Neal, of Kerrville,shows off his book “Circle of Gumption,” an ebook available online. It tells the story of his self-discovery, about how people are sometimes responsible for the disasters in their own lives and how to recover and become a better person.
Kenneth O’Neal has written a book based on his experiences with life’s “Dastardly D’s,” events that hit particularly hard and cause a change in lifestyle. His book, “Circle of Gumption,” is available through Amazon Books and has reached the Amazon Top 100 E-book Bestseller list. It was released July 1.
“We all have things that happen in our lives, and the book talks about them,” O’Neal said. “I call them the Dastardly D’s: divorce, dissolution of a business, death and diseases.”
