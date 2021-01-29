Friends of the Library donation

Friends of the Library Treasurer Joseph Conklin, left, presents a check for $60,000 to Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library Director Danielle Brigati to help pay for a Neighborhood Enhancement Vehicle.

 Courtesy photo

The Friends of the Library recently made a $60,000 donation to the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library for the purchase of a Neighborhood Enhancement Vehicle. The purchase was approved by city council on Jan. 26.

The new vehicle is a “library on wheels,” according to a library spokesman.

