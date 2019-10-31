The Kerrville Police Department is holding onto a revolver found in a men's room until the owner can be identified, according to authorities on Wednesday.
The weapon was reported found loaded at a business in the 1500 block of Junction Highway about 12:59 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman. Staff at the business, which Lamb did not identify, suspected the weapon belonged to a patron who had left before officers arrived. The patron was later arrested that night by sheriff's deputies on suspicion of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, but the man, who has already been released from jail, hadn't picked up the weapon as of Wednesday.
