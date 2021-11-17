The city of Ingram and Ingram Police Benevolent Foundation are sponsoring a community Christmas event that includes a parade and celebration at a park.
The lighted parade will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the school administration building, 510 College St., and proceed down Ingram Loop, concluding at the Ingram City Event Park with Christmas carols, hot chocolate, cookies and a visit from Santa Claus, according to Ingram Mayor Kathy Rider.
