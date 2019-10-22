Kerrville City Council members will discuss potentially refinancing $2.435 million in debt at their regularly scheduled meeting tonight.
A $3.5 million bond was issued in 2011 to pay for a portion of the River Trail, some of which has already been paid.
The remaining amount — $2.435 million — is allowed to be refinanced come 2020, which the city is now exploring, said Chief Financial Officer Amy Dozier.
“Rates are very low right now, so our analysis shows that, even with paying fees associated with a refunding, the city could save approximately $100,000 over the remaining life of the debt by refunding the 2011 bond now,” Dozier said in an email.
The final payment is scheduled for 2031, which would not change with the refinancing.
Council also will decide whether to approve the Kerrville-Kerr County Joint Airport Board’s request for building new T-hangars, which are like garages for airplanes.
The project would cost an estimated $666,000, part of which would be funded through a grant agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation. The airport board would provide 10 percent with local funds and any costs over $600,000.
If the council decides to approve the project, the city will be responsible for the rest of the payment, up to $150,000, in funding the project.
Also on the agenda is the second reading for giving up the city’s rights to an alleyway near G Street and board appointments to the Senior Services Advisory Board and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 701 Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.