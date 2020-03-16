A county about an hour and a half east of Kerrville reported two cases of the coronavirus today.
Hays County reported its third confirmed case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, following a second case reported there earlier today.
In the most recent case, an adult resident recently traveled to California and was tested on return at a clinic, states a Hays County press release. The resident is under self-quarantine at home until fever symptoms are absent for 48 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication."
As always, Hays County must respect the HIPAA laws and cannot share information about where the testing occurred, or the name, gender, or city of the person in quarantine," states the release.
CDC has changed its protocols, and specimens are no longer required to be sent to the CDC for confirmation, and all positive tests at commercial labs or state labs are now considered a confirmed positive case, states the release.
Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and mayors from throughout Hays County announced disaster declarations at a press conference Sunday, following news of the first presumptive case of coronavirus in Hays County.
"The declarations allow local governments to allocate resources and personnel as well as request funds and additional resources from the state and federal governments to assist in managing the effects of COVID-19...," states the press release.
