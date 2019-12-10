There seems to be no stopping Anne Comegys.
Last month, the Kerrville resident was on top of the world — literally. Then, she settled back at sea level, where she took a fishing trip, followed by running a marathon last weekend.
Go and go might be her motto.
President Teddy Roosevelt often had unbound energy, driven by early years of childhood illness and one of his mottos was “get action.” That almost describes Comegys’ drive, but also consider this Roosevelt quote:
“Nothing in this world is worth having or worth doing unless it means effort, pain, difficulty.”
Maybe it’s the high of completing what some may consider a once-in-a-lifetime trip — trekking to the base camp of Mt. Everest in Nepal. However, action is part of her DNA, and doing is what brought her to Nepal and back home to Texas, but settling is not part of the mix.
“When I got off the plane in Kathmandu, everything had to be reset in my head,’’ said Comegys, who first came to Kerrville nearly 30 years ago to attend Schreiner University.
Before going to Nepal, Comegys had one thing in mind and that was to make the eight-day hike to Everest Base Camp, which sits at more than 18,000 feet. It’s here where climber will rest for several days or weeks before making the hike to the summit of the world’s highest point.
Comegys is not afraid to tackle endurance events — she’s a marathoner and a triathlon. On Saturday she ran in the Rock and Roll Marathon in San Antonio — completing the 26.2-mile run with a smile on her face. However, what she didn’t expect is that her trip to Nepal would change her emotionally.
“I was completely out of my element,” said Comegys, who went on her trip with the purpose of doing it on her own. “When you get away from everything that you know, something else happens inside, physically, spiritually, mentally. Something changes. So, then you’re open to this experience and it’s not what you expect.”
For Comegys it was people who carried out their lives in a way — that despite the limitations or the seeming crush of poverty — that eclipsed anything that she could have imagined. Throughout her two weeks in Nepal, Comegys was regularly inspired and awe-struck by the people around her.
“There’s so much poverty,” Comegys said. “I knew there was going to be poverty. But when I got in it, and I’ve been in (places with poverty), but when I saw it, to the extent of it it just hit me.”
Her trip was aimed all about the adventure of the trek from Lukla, a remote city in the Himalayas, where the hikers set out, and which is basically only accessible by airplane from Kathmandu. However, she took back with her the sights, sounds and smells of the towns, villages and crowded tea houses along the way to the base camp.
“I wanted to understand this,” said Comegys, who would walk more than 100 miles through the Himalayas. “I wanted to understand how these people are living. In the midst of it all there are some awesome things happening, a lot of little treasures. There are a lot of cool treasures. When I got to Kathmandu, I wasn’t even thinking about having fun in the city. My brain was to get on the Everest trek. There was this whole city that I wanted to explore and experience.”
The timeline of her trip didn’t afford her those opportunities until later, but it has left a mark on her that has put into motion plans for a second trip. This last trip, however, was marked by the dramatic ascent to the base camp, which she describes as some of the hardest and most physically painful work she’s ever done.
“In this altitude everything changed,” Comegys said. “This was a more difficult trek than I anticipated.”
At times a 6-mile journey would take as long as eight hours. The altitude made the walking slow and difficult. Daytime conditions proved to be warm, but the evenings were a different story and when she reached 15,000-feet in elevation it became very cold at night.
“I slept in all of my clothes, a sleeping bag and the liner,” she said.
But the cold and dry conditions didn’t stop her.
“I felt amazing,” she said.
Not everyone felt as good as Comegys, who trained for months by climbing Colorado’s Pikes Peak at more than 14,000 feet, and many were besieged by altitude sickness, which can produce headaches, nausea or worse.
“A couple of people got evacuated who I was with,” said Comegys, who added that the Sherpa guides would check people’s oxygen levels to ensure they were safe. “That was sad because they were on this trek and they want to do this, but you don’t know how your body is going to react. You really don’t.”
Comegys, the mother of two grown children, knew that she was mentally prepared for the journey, but she wasn’t always sure about her fitness. After several days, she reached the base camp, which included other excursions to 19,000 feet to see sunrises and sunsets.
“I was comfortable in an uncomfortable place,” Comegys said. “That’s what I was seeking. To be able to find our comfort in those places is huge.”
Now, Comegys is contemplating a return trip, but possibly to lead a group of women.
“I loved it,” she said. “I loved the whole experience.”
