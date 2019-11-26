Several area garden clubs participated in the 2019 Garden Club Christmas Workshop Day at the Community Relations Service at the Kerrville State Hospital on Nov. 14.
Clubs that were represented were Hunt Garden Club, Ingram Garden Club, Kerrville Garden Club, Rose Garden Club of Medina, Tierra Linda Garden Club and Tierra Madre Garden Club.
Club members refurbished ward wreaths, poinsettia arrangements and Christmas-themed table decorations at the annual event, which has taken place for more than 40 years.
“These beautiful creations provide such enormous pleasure to Kerrville State Hospital patients, staff, volunteers and visitors, and it is wonderful to see the delight on the faces of staff and patients when they come to choose the items for their units,” said one garden club volunteer during the workshop day.
This year’s event was organized by Caryn Talarico, director of community relations, and Vickie Killeen and Janice Walker, co-chairwomen of the Kerrville Garden Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.