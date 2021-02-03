Four police officers have been hired so far at the Ingram Police Department, leaving three more to go until the agency is fully staffed, Police Chief Carol Twiss said.

“We still have a few positions to fill, but I’m going to take my time and pick the right people,” Twiss told councilmembers during Tuesday’s meeting of the Ingram City Council.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.