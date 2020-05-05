To read this article and more, subscribe now for as little as 99 cents.
Updated: May 6, 2020 @ 10:57 am
A girl police said ran away from foster care has been located in Denton.
"Child Protective Services officials have interviewed her and are satisfied she is in a safe environment," said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb.
