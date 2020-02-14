Temperatures warm up as we head into the upcoming weekend, but winter quickly returns next week.
Today will remain mostly sunny and cool with daytime highs in the middle to upper 50s. Winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Friday night with warmer overnight lows in the middle to upper 30s. Light southeast winds prevail overnight.
Look for a few more clouds Saturday and warmer daytime highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Temperatures warm up late in the weekend with 70s in the forecast Sunday and Monday.
Winter returns late Tuesday into Wednesday with cold weather in the forecast most of next week.
The chance of precipitation also returns early next week, increasing by the middle of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.