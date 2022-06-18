Janet Buchert, of Center Point, addresses the board of the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District on Wednesday afternoon in the boardroom at 125 Lehmann Drive. Visible on the dais, from left, are board members Jeeper Ragsdale III, Tom Jones and John Elliott.
Almost $400,000 in local property tax dollars will be spent to explore Kerr County’s aquifers and provide a fuller picture of groundwater in the region.
The Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District will hireMcKinley Drilling Co.to bore 1,200-1,400 feet below the earth’s surface at a point halfway between Kerrville and the northeastern corner of the county, according to HGCD General Manager Gene Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.