Multiple RVs are missing catalytic converters, according to reports taken by police.
On May 11, a Kerrville officer was dispatched to a self-storage facility in the 400 block of Thompson Drive in response to a report of catalytic converters missing from motor-homes/RVs.
“The thefts took place at an unknown time over the last three weeks,” Lamb said in an email. “A total of six vehicles had their catalytic converters stolen. Statements were taken from two victims, and the staff at the facility are in the process of contacting the other owners so that statements can be taken. There is no suspect information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.