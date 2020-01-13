A 63-year-old Kerrville man who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Johnny Richard Ingram Sr., appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on Friday and was given two concurrent prison sentences totaling three years pursuant to a plea deal with the office of 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe.
Johnny Richard Ingram Sr. and his son, Johnny Richard Ingram Jr. were arrested in May 2018 after the Attorney General Child Exploitation Unit discovered child porn being shared from a device linked to the Ingrams’ home in Kerrville, according to news reports. Investigators executing a search warrant found child porn on multiple laptops at the residence, and both men admitted to downloading and saving child pornography.
Johnny Richard Ingram Jr., 41, is at the Garza East prison in Beeville, according Texas Department of Corrections records. He was convicted of three counts of possessing child porn in Kerr County and two counts of indecency with a child in Bandera County.
The images possessed by Johnny Richard Ingram Jr. were more extreme and deviant than those possessed by his father, as indicated by indictments.
