Bandera, Gillespie, Kerr and Kendall counties are hosting the first-ever 4-H CORE Academy (Career Opportunities Reflecting Excellence) this summer June 28-July 1. The tour’s mission is to provide students in grades nine through 12 an opportunity to explore career and leadership opportunities in a diverse global economy and learn about post-secondary degree institutions across Texas.
This year CORE Academy will travel to Corpus Christi and McAllen and will be limited to 30 youth. More information on registration will be coming in February.
