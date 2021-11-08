Capt. Jason Waldrip and Lt. Scott Gaige, peace officers with the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, are shown in September 2021 in front of the agency's headquarters in Kerrville. The men are tasked to the sheriff's special operations unit, which is developing a special response team.
A new nonprofit that was formed to provide additional resources to the sheriff’s office will hold its first fundraiser Tuesday evening in downtown Kerrville.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation Kickoff Event, free and open to the public, will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Arcadia Live theatre, 717 Water St. There will be an auction, cash bar, hors d'oeuvres and remarks from foundation officials and law enforcement officers, including the sheriff. Sheriff Larry Leitha has told The Kerrville Daily Times the foundation is an effort of citizens trying to make the sheriff’s office meet the challenges of increased human trafficking and more sophisticated criminal activity. He said Monday that his agency is not soliciting donations from the public.
