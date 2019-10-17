Christians will begin a 50-hour event of prayer and music tonight on a hill overlooking the city.
The event, which is free and open to the public on a come-and-go basis — even in the middle of the night — begins at 8 p.m. at the Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden.
There will be a 20-by-40-foot tent and a stage and sound system to accommodate constant worship music, said Kerrville resident Elizabeth Rose, who is organizing the event. Each hour or two will feature a prayer offered by one of 35 prayer teams from the surrounding Hill Country, including Kerrville, San Antonio and Mason.
Rose has committed to staying at the event for the full 50 hours, she said.
“I look forward to our Hill Country community coming together in unity between so many different expressions of worship and raising up our love song to Jesus Christ,” Rose said Wednesday. “It has been so amazing connecting with local churches, ministries, worship teams, prayer groups, community groups — even business groups — to invite them to participate.”
The event is part of the Awaken the Dawn Movement, which held its first event at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in 2017. As many as 1,600 worship teams came — at their expense — from every state for that event, Rose said.
“Our vision is to see a third great awakening as we disciple America to host the presence of God,” states part of the organization’s mission statement.
The Kerrville event will last from 8 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Saturday. Those who wish to stay for a prolonged period are encouraged to bring water, Rose said, as food and drink will not be offered as part of the event.
There will be portable bathrooms, as well as nicer facilities. A security guard will be on site for much of the time, she indicated.
Rose said the event is an opportunity for people to meet one another and allow the Awaken the Dawn organization to act as a sort of “spiritual sponsor” that can follow up with them later to see how they are doing, and to offer assistance in finding a community of believers, she said. The event also is a response to a need many younger people may have for accountability, mentorship and community, she said. One goal of Awaken the Dawn is to unite the various generations and allow knowledge and wisdom to more easily flow to younger people.
Rose said she’s struck by how many young people she comes across — even in a small city like Kerrville — who don’t feel like they belong to any community.
“My generation needs hope,” said Rose, who is 30 years old. “The younger generations need hope, identity — they need to know who they are, why they have a purpose in the world.”
Max did a good job with the design of the cross, but his claims of gold dust, floating orbs and healings which spring from the sculpture are not good for his foundation or the city of Kerrville, in my opinion. In fact, his "Shekinah Glory Dust", has proven to be nothing more than ground up glitter. It is politically incorrect to talk about these things, and may not qualify as "Kerrville Kind" but certainly qualifies as "Kerrville True".
