Army Cpl. Billy Joe Butler’s remains will receive a law enforcement escort as they enter Kerrville today.
Butler, of Kerrville, died in a North Korean POW camp in 1951. His remains were in one of 55 boxes that North Korea turned over in July 2018 after a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-Un.
The escort will enter Kerrville from Interstate 10 and travel down Sidney Baker Street toward the Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway.
Those interested are invited to line the streets at 1 to 1:30 p.m. from H-E-B down to Walmart on Junction Highway.
Visitation is July 25, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kerrville Funeral Home.
Due to many people expressing interest in going, the place of Army Cpl. Billy Joe Butler’s funeral changed to be at the First United Methodist Church.
The funeral is July 26, 10 a.m. at the church, 321 Thompson Dr., and attendees may be directed to the fellowship hall if the sanctuary fills up.
After the 10 a.m. service at the church, there will be a procession to the Nichols Cemetery, 2900 Junction Highway.
Members of the public may line Junction Highway from the 2100 block to the 2900 block.
