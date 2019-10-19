The investigation into last month’s killing of 17-year-old Tommy Hranicky is still under investigation, according to a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“No time frame has been given to when the investigation will be complete,” said Lt. Jason I. Reyes in a Thursday email. “Upon completion the findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office for review.”
Hranicky, a Tivy High School student, was shot by Sgt. Hal Degenhardt of the Kerrville Police Department near Wheless Avenue and Sidney Baker Street about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1.
Degenhardt made contact with Hranicky after being dispatched to the 900 block of Sidney Baker Street after someone called the police department to report a man carrying a knife in the area.
According to police and one eyewitness, Hranicky advanced upon Degenhardt while pointing the knife despite being given multiple commands to drop the weapon.
“I cannot imagine that happening knowing him for the past 17 years,” said the boy’s father, Cory Hranicky, according to a news report, which also stated the teen had Asperger’s Syndrome.
The Kerrville Daily Times requested the body camera footage but was told it was not available while the investigation is ongoing.
After The Daily Times submitted an open records request for a recording of the call to police, the city sent the Texas Attorney General’s Office a request to withhold the phone call. The city, in a letter to the AG, said the public release of the recording would interfere with the investigation. The city claims withholding the recording is allowed by Section 552.108 of the Texas Government Code.
The AG’s office is expected to issue an opinion on the matter sometime in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.