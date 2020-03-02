Police are searching for a missing U-Haul trailer.
About 11:54 a.m. Monday, a KPD officer was dispatched to the 1400 block Junction Highway, where he met with an office manager of the U Haul rental facility. The manager reported a 1994 5x8 enclosed U Haul trailer had been stolen from the lot.
The trailer was described as having a South Carolina license plate of PV25583. The trailer was last seen on the lot in November of 2019.
Due to the value of the trailer, anyone convicted of stealing would face at least a state jail felony, which is punishable by up to two years incarceration and a $10,000 fine under Texas law.
