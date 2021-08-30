Kerrville Municipal Court begins Warrant Resolution Drive

The city of Kerrville’s Municipal Court is conducting a Warrant Resolution Drive through Oct. 15. The court is focusing on anyone with outstanding warrants and encourages the public to take necessary steps to resolve their cases.
There are approximately 1,028 outstanding warrants in Municipal Court with another few hundred that are waiting for warrants to be signed, according to a spokesman for the city of Kerrville.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
