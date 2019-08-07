Access to the internet and computers has a big effect on the local economy, said Gil Salinas, the chief operating officer of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation.
“(Higher broadband usage) shows that the community is more engaging when it comes to going online for whatever it might be – research, news, shopping,” Salinas said. “When you’re able to show that you have an engaging demographic, you’re on the radar of companies that are looking to come into the community.”
According to the U.S. Census, in 2013 through 2017, nearly 75 percent of the population in Kerr County has access to the internet, just behind the national average of 81 percent in 2016.
Computer ownership in 2013 through 2017 in Kerr County was at 84 percent compared to the 2016 national average of 89 percent. That includes smartphones.
“The more people we can get online to use service, the better,” Salinas said. “I think we’re headed in that direction.”
Mike Wittler, the general manager and CEO of the Kerrville Public Utility Board, said that residentially, it varies what kind of internet — cellular data, optical fiber, cable or something else — is used from house to house and neighborhood to neighborhood.
“Inside Kerrville, spectrum is generally available everywhere; that’s generally a high-speed option for everyone,” Wittler said, adding that Hill Country Telecommunications is also a top provider in the area. Some of the slower areas are places where there’s only one broadband service available, such the outskirts just outside of Kerrville.
“There might be a correlation that if you make more money you may have more access or better access to certain computer, equipment, hardware or software, but the reality is that just about everybody has access to that global connectivity, whether it’s through a computer or a smartphone,” Salinas said.
He added that the county may have good connection because there are many retired and semi-retired executives from the “Texas Triangle” — Houston, Dallas and San Antonio and Austin — that live in Kerr County.
“They’re used to being connected to the world because of businesses that they used to run or operate,” Salinas said. “The fact that they’re retired or semi-retired doesn’t mean that they drop their connectivity. They continue to be engaged and we see that throughout meeting with local community groups.”
The CEO of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, Walt Koenig, said that all age groups these days are using computers for all kinds of things.
“I think that there’s some mythology out there that because we’re a retirement community, perhaps some of our older folks in our community don’t use computers was much as some of the younger folks, but I don’t think that’s necessarily the case at all,” Koenig said.
Keeping up high connection to the internet is important for children, as well, as education is growing increasing dependent on the web, said Wittler.
“From a societal perspective and economic development, if you don’t have good internet service available and kids in your community don’t have good access to the internet, they’re at a disadvantage at school,” Wittler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.