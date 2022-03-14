To celebrate March as National Nutrition Month and to help families make better nutrition choices, Hill Country Women, Infants and Children is celebrating ‘A World of Flavors’ from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, outside its local office, 836 Sidney Baker St.
“We try to give suggestions for healthy living along with the opportunity for our families to ask questions of the staff who will be available at the event,” said organizer Jo Ann Hagemeier, RDN. “It is a way to get the community thinking about making better food choices and becoming more active.”
