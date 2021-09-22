Students from Hill Country Youth Ranch put on a dance recital as part of the entertainment program during the Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary’s Healing Hearts Fiesta Style Show Luncheon and Auction annual fundraising event at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Tuesday. The girls’ performance also illustrates the support the ranch shows in encouraging their students to pursue their interests.
The Healing Hearts Fiesta Style Show Luncheon and Auction fundraiser brought in more than $30,000, plus proceeds from tickets and the silent and live auctions for the Hill Country Youth Ranch on Tuesday.
The event offered boutique shopping of items from the Hill Country Youth Ranch Thrift Store, the auctions, a wine pull and a lunch buffet from Mamacita's Restaurant. Entertainment was provided in the form of a children’s dance performance, all of them youth who live at the ranch.
