The Kerr County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a board to govern the emergency services district in charge of funding the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department.
The court on Tuesday approved a motion by Don Harris, Precinct 4 county commissioner, to appoint Molly Adams, Hal Bunyard, Geoff Gannaway, Doug Hill and Tim Huchton to the board of Emergency Services District No. 4, which will collect property taxes to fund the VFD. Voters approved the creation of the ESD in November.
