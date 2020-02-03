The Democrat seeking to unseat the incumbent Republican in this year’s general election will be in town to meet with voters Tuesday.
Joe P. Herrera, who seeks to represent Texas House District 53, will be at the El Sombrero restaurant from 4:30-6:30 p.m. today. The event, hosted by the Kerr County Democrats, is free and open to the public. The restaurant is at 303 Sidney Baker St.
Herrera, a resident of Natalia, is a key account manager for a candy company.
Texas State House District 53 includes almost $163,000 people in the counties of Kerr, Bandera, Crockett, Edwards, Kimble, Llano, Mason, Medina, Menard, Real, Schleicher and Sutton.
The general election will be held on Nov. 3. A primary is scheduled for March 3, and a primary runoff is scheduled for May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.