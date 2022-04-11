U.S. military service veterans, from left, Henry Bront, Bill Vaughan, James Markham and Doak Niblett enjoy a free breakfast at the semi-annual veterans breakfast hosted by the Rotary Club of Kerrville, in November 2021. This year’s first breakfast is 8 a.m., Friday, April 15, at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadow View Lane.
The Rotary Club of Kerrville is hosting the first of its two annual breakfasts for area veterans. The breakfast will be at 8 a.m. Friday, April 15, Good Friday, at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadow View Lane, and the public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.