The Association of Property Owner’s of Riverhill raised $747 for the Kerrville Police Department’s Blue Santa program, which provides Christmas gifts to local children in need.
Representatives of the police department and the Kerrville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association were on hand to receive the donation at the neighborhood’s annual Christmas party at the Riverhill Country Club.
The Blue Santa Program is expected to serve more than 200 children this year.
