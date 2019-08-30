Isolated showers and storms are possible across the Hill Country today. Rain chances favor areas east of Kerrville.
Today brings mostly sunny skies and hot daytime highs in the middle 90s. Just keep an eye out for isolated showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph.
Football season is here, and we can expect hot and humid weather conditions for area season openers. There is a low chance of a shower or thunderstorm with kickoff temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. East-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph.
By game’s end, Kerrville will drop into the lower and middle 80s with light east-southeast winds, except gusty if a shower or storm happens to develop.
After midnight, partly cloudy skies prevail with plenty of humidity. Lows remain in the lower to middle 70s.
Mostly sunny skies continue this weekend with highs in the middle 90s each day. Lows hold in the lower to middle 70s each night.
Isolated storms are possible over the weekend.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
