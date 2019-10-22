Students in the Kerrville Independent School District show a high performance level in literacy in grades three through six, but as soon as they hit middle school, the numbers drop.
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Heather Engstrom gave a presentation on reading levels across the district at the KISD board of trustees meeting Monday evening.
KISD is studying reading literacy and progress throughout the school year in all grade levels, Engstrom said. The district has the goal of getting all students up to grade-level reading by third grade in 2021, with 100 percent grade-level literacy in all grades after that.
“We set the goal with the understanding that we’re reaching for the stars,” said Superintendent Mark Foust.
So far this year, about 68 to 77 percent of students from third grade until sixth are reading on grade level. But in seventh and eighth grade, that number drops to 55 percent.
Foust attributes the drop to a shift from focusing on literacy to content.
“We don’t really think about literacy across curriculum naturally as our first instinct,” Foust said. “What this data is doing for us is saying, ... ‘It’s a little more rocky than we thought.’”
Engstrom said that success rate also depends on students realizing the importance of being able to read efficiently.
“We’re not just testing you. This is important information to help us help you become whatever it is that you’re interested in,” Engstrom said. “(It’s good) when students understand that.”
To help students meet their reading goals, the schools are implementing interdisciplinary or applicative projects such as students in art class making drawings based on books or students reading books aloud to their teddy bears.
This is the second year of the school district performing a study on student literacy. Right now, they don’t know how the grade-level literacy rates within the district compare to other districts in the state or across the nation.
The board also heard a presentation on academic goals for Hal Peterson Middle School, Hill Country High School and Tivy High School; a presentation about the AP College Board visiting Tivy; and an update on the $89 million bond project voted into effect in 2018 for security upgrades, a new high school agriculture facility and a new middle school.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hal Peterson Middle School has been rescheduled to Oct. 28 due to weather.
