The Ingram Police Department handled more than 175 calls for service, 86 traffic contacts and 14 arrests or filed criminal cases in the month of July, according to a recent report from Chief Byron Griffin.
WHAT WAS NOTABLE?
The calls for service were mostly for providing backup for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, civil issues on property disputes, filing of code enforcement ordinance violations and several domestic disturbances, Griffin said.
The department also made an arrest for possession of a controlled substance, responded to a criminal mischief complaint and a theft call and investigated a structure fire.
“We do not really have a standard call, because a police service day is anything but mundane,” Griffin said.
HOW IT COMPARES TO PAST YEARS
July 2018 saw 154 calls for service. Griffin said the overall call load for the department has increased about 40 percent since May 2016.
WHAT’S AUGUST LOOKING LIKE?
While Griffin doesn’t yet have a full report for police activity in August, he said the department has so far seen less than a 3 percent increase compared to the same time of the month last year.
This does not include traffic contacts.
QUOTABLE
“I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to the Ingram community for their continued vigilance,” Griffin said. “If not for their eyes and ears, we would not be able to be as proactive in our police presence and response. Also, I would like to commend our Ingram police officers; every day these officers display the qualities of courage, integrity, honor and service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.