The Kerrville City Council will consider reducing the minimum lot size for a single-family home in some residential areas by more than 30% during the second reading of proposed changes to the zoning ordinances on Tuesday night.
WHY IT MATTERS
Currently, the minimum lot size for a single-family home is 5,000 square feet, but under a revision to the city’s zoning ordinances that would drop in some areas to just 3,300 square feet. The belief among some city leaders is the move toward higher density will help encourage affordable housing development.
That means the minimum width of a lot size can 30 feet. The first reading of the proposed ordinances comes as the city faces one of the tightest housing markets in its recent history. Since 2009, about 1,000 residences have been constructed, according to data from the U.S. Census, the slowest period of construction since World War II.
In turn, that has created an affordability gap that is keenly felt by city leaders.
“I think the incentive for builders has not been there for lower and medium income homeowners,” said Mayor Bill Blackburn, who is chairing a task force on the city’s housing issues.
This also comes on the heels of the announcement that the Kerrville State Hospital is expected to add more than 260 jobs to the area as part of a $30 million expansion, and the state’s Health and Human Services Department, which oversees the hospital, expects many of those employees to commute from San Antonio.
BY THE NUMBERS
Right now, according to real estate websites, there are just 16 rental properties available and 250 homes on the market listed between $100,000 to $400,000. If you change the range from $100,000 to $250,000 it gets even tighter — 134 homes or properties.
“We are working diligently on the housing needs,” Blackburn said.
OTHER CONSIDERATIONS
The planning and zoning ordinances are one of the city’s most important documents in how it manages growth, new business and traffic. The document also sets policy on proposed maps that set the parameters for housing, commercial and industrial uses.
ALSO ON THE AGENDA
This meeting will also feature a public hearing on the proposed $78 million city budget and tax rate for property owners. City officials tout the tax rate — at 54 cents per $100 of value — is the lowest since 1980. Of course, property values are also far different in 2019 than in 1980.
CHECK IT OUT
The meeting starts at 6 p.m., Tuesday at the Kerrville City Hall, 701 Main Street.
