Kerr County Commissioners Court image

From left, County Commissioners Harley Belew and Tom Moser; County Judge Rob Kelly; and County Commissioners Jonathan Letz and Don Harris deliberate on various matters at Monday's meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court

Kerr County officials have approved a budget, calling for revenues and expenses of about $39 million and $43.6 million, respectively, and an estimated savings fund equivalent to about 28% of operating expenses.

The new spending plan, approved this week by the Kerr County Commissioners Court, stipulates less revenue but more expenses than the previous budget, which called for revenues of $41,668,700 and expenses of $42,658,530. 

