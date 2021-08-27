From left, County Commissioners Harley Belew and Tom Moser; County Judge Rob Kelly; and County Commissioners Jonathan Letz and Don Harris deliberate on various matters at Monday's meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court
Kerr County officials have approved a budget, calling for revenues and expenses of about $39 million and $43.6 million, respectively, and an estimated savings fund equivalent to about 28% of operating expenses.
The new spending plan, approved this week by the Kerr County Commissioners Court, stipulates less revenue but more expenses than the previous budget, which called for revenues of $41,668,700 and expenses of $42,658,530.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.