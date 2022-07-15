A home on Lillian Drive south of Kerrville burned down Wednesday, and two families, including 11 children, were displaced.
The two-story structure in the 200 block was a total loss, but no one was home at the time of the fire and no pets were injured, confirmed Isaac Roth, who lived at the home. He was notified of the fire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, he said.
