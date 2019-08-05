The 2019 Comfort Art Festival has issued a call for artists.
The festival, now in its seventh year, will be Sept. 21 in Comfort.
Established in 2009 as the Comfort Fall Art Walk, the event focuses on Hill Country artists, and organizers are seeking artists representing a variety of media, from woodcarvings and oil paintings to fiber art, metal work and jewelry.
Festival organizers are seeking artists to show and demonstrate their work at merchants throughout the downtown historic district, Newsom Vineyards Tasting Room and Hill Country Distillery. Comfort Art Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a listing of artists and their locations will be available at participating merchants.
Artists interested in receiving more information about the event should contact Julie Kuykendall, event chairman, at kendall1@gvtc.com or 407-595-6859.
