Temperatures will be a touch cooler across the area, especially at night.
Temperatures may feel comfortable for the first part of the day as fair skies and light winds allow for nice morning lows.
During the day, clouds increase with isolated storms possible, mainly north and east of Kerrville.
Highs warm to near 90 degrees.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected for area football games Friday night. Kickoff temperatures start off in the middle to upper 80s falling into the middle 70s by 10 p.m.
After midnight, partly cloudy skies continue with lows in the middle 60s.
I’m expecting partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday night remains clear with lows in the middle 60s.
Sunday looks sunny and hot with highs in the lower to middle 90s.
A cold front tracks across the area Sunday night with a slight chance of showers.
It will be cooler next week with lows in the 50s Tuesday morning.
A stronger front is expected late next week.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
