A 55-year-old Kerrville man with a long history of drunk driving was sentenced to 12 years in prison for felony DWI.
Clarence Warren Wallace appeared before 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams last Thursday and pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated on Aug. 2, 2019.
Although DWIs are normally misdemeanors, Wallace’s charge was a felony due to previous DWI convictions. Court records indicate Wallace had been convicted of, or pleaded guilty to, DWI at least five times prior to this latest conviction. He was convicted of DWI in:
-Mason County on May 16, 1984
-Kerr County on June 27, 2000 and April 20, 2006.
-McCulloch County, sometime after an offense that occured on Oct. 7, 2014.
Records show Wallace pleaded guilty to DWI in June 27, 2000, but it wasn’t immediately clear what punishment he received.
Records indicate that following his felony DWI conviction in 2006, Wallace was placed on probation for two years and was required to drive with a device preventing his vehicle from starting if his breath tested positive for alcohol.
