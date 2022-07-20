Kerrville has a new bank, Bank & Trust, a loan production office, part of Bank & Trust of Del Rio, Texas. Kerrville is the fifth location for the bank, which will be staffed by Michelle Carrizales, Left, Hope Alexander, Brian Bowers (president), Kendra Miller and Samantha Robinett.
The Bank & Trust, headquartered in Del Rio, has announced the opening of a loan production office in Kerrville. A community bank with locations in Del Rio, San Angelo, Brackettville and Sonora, Bank & Trust said it plans to continue the company’s tradition of community support and involvement.
Brian Bowers will serve as market president for the area and brings more than two decades of banking experience to his customers.
