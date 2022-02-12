A man and woman were sentenced to prison for possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at their home.
Douglas Sterling Fuller, 35, and Elizabeth Dawn Evans, 45, were arrested in June 2020 after police executing a search warrant at their home on Cave Springs Drive found 50-80 grams of liquid meth, more than 4 grams of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia. Another search of the home and a vehicle there in August of that year yielded about 4.4 grams of crystal meth. Fuller wasn’t there at the time, so Evans was charged in that case.
