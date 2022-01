How to apply for a disabled parking placard or disabled veterans license plate

◾ For a disabled parking placard, download the Application for Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard and/or License Plate (Form VTR-214): https://www.txdmv.gov/.../files/form_files/VTR-214.pdf.

◾ For a disabled veteran license plate with or without the ISA, download the Application for Disabled Veteran License Plates and/or Parking Placard (Form VTR-615): https://www.txdmv.gov/.../files/form_files/VTR-615.pdf.

◾ Have your doctor or health care provider complete the Disability Statement section of the application or provide an original prescription.

◾ Submit the completed application(s) and payment (if applicable) to your county tax office.

Currently issued disabled parking placards will remain valid; however, the new requirements must be met at time of renewal.

More information, including questions and answers about this change, is available at https://www.txdmv.gov.

Some appointments for this service may be scheduled days or weeks in advance.