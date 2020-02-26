A Kerrville man and his 13-year-old son were honored Tuesday night by Kerrville Police Chief David Knight for their efforts to stop a young man from killing himself.
During a presentation at Tuesday night’s Kerrville City Council meeting, Knight explained how Carpenter and his son, Richard Carpenter Jr., who is a seventh-grader at Hal Peterson Middle School, saw a man in distress and was attempting to hang himself on Feb. 4.
When the Carpenters arrived, they found the man hanging from a belt but the senior Carpenter was able to get the man down and remove the belt.
“I didn’t want my son to see that, so I had him call 9-1-1,” Richard Carpenter Sr. said.
The junior Carpenter called 9-1-1, giving a precise location and account of what happened to the operator, who was able to quickly dispatch police and emergency medical response personnel to the scene.
“They did exactly the right thing,” Knight said. “They provided valuable information to us. Mr. Carpenter’s actions contributed to the survival of this individual.”
In his remarks, Knight said: “His honorable efforts are reflected in the best virtues of citizenship.”
The Carpenters were presented with a Kerrville Police Department Certificate of Merit and received a standing ovation from all at the meeting.
