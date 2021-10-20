In a message to account and shareholders, Happy State Bank president and CEO Mikel Williamson announced that Happy Bancshares Inc. has entered into an agreement with Conway, Arkansas-based Home BancShares Inc., in which Happy State Bank will merge with Centennial Bank, a division of Home BancShares Inc.
“As a part of the agreement, we will continue to do business in Texas as Happy State Bank and maintain the same great Happy culture,” Williamson said. “I will join the Centennial executive team managing the Texas region, and J. Pat Hickman will join the board of Home BancShares. We believe there is great value in joining forces with a company that compliments our strengths, and we are confident that becoming a division of Centennial Bank will provide the potential for accelerated growth across the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.