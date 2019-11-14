The Texas Homeless Network is gathering data on homelessness in Kerrville and is looking for volunteers.
THN, a nonprofit organization, helps communities learn about homelessness and develop plans in order to combat it, according to its website. Every year, communities across Texas participate in a homeless person headcount and survey in order to get a better idea of what homelessness looks like in Texas.
Delayne Sigerman, who is also a Kerrville City Council member, is organizing the Kerrville community head count, which will happen on Jan. 23. Volunteers will spread across town to count and survey homeless people. Each homeless person will also get a goodie bag. The event is not related to Sigerman’s work with the City of Kerrville, she said.
“They will go to their assigned area and walk the streets, walk the bridges, behind the buildings, alleys and things,” Sigerman said. “My major goal is to ... be aware of what’s out there so that when you might find yourself coming across paths with someone who just needs some help, you know how to point them in a certain direction.”
Sigerman added that it’s important to respect people if they’re not interested in talking. The goal of the head count is not to disturb people or move them.
“When we do this count, we can tell if our numbers are increasing or maybe they’re decreasing,” Sigerman said. “We seem to be a city that (has) quite a few that are transient. They come in and they stay and then they leave.”
The project requires about 35 adult volunteers, but right now, only 16 have signed up, Sigerman said. Volunteers will go through training before the head count.
