A 28-year-old New Mexico man serving a 15-year prison sentence for killing a Kerrville resident in 2012 is eligible for parole in June.
Lynwyatt Allen, who killed 23-year-old Sebastian Ybarra, is incarcerated in Hondo at the Torres prison, 125 Private Road 4303. He is eligible for parole on June 24, 2020, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. If he serves all of his sentence, Allen’s projected release date is Christmas Eve 2027.
On June 6, 2014, Allen was found guilty by a Bexar County judge of driving drunk in oncoming traffic and causing the December 2012 crash that killed Ybarra and injured local residents Antonio Barrera III and Matthew Crenwelge. Barrera and Crenwelge were then 22 and 23 years old, respectively.
Allen was convicted of two counts of intoxication assault and one charge of intoxication manslaughter, which, if stacked, were punishable by as much as 40 years in prison under Texas law.
Barrera suffered arm and leg injuries from the crash that were not life-threatening. Crenwelge suffered damage to his internal organs, skull and face, but underwent emergency surgery and was back to work in 2014. Barrera, Crenwelge and Ybarra were employees at Kerrville Discount Tire.
There is an account on writeaprisoner.com under the name of Lynwyatt Allen and under the same TDCJ number. The website is intended for people to become pen pals with inmates and thereby enhance the prisoners’ social adjustment and emotional well-being. The website cites numerous published works that support the idea that allowing prisoners to utilize personal correspondence has beneficial social and rehabilitative effects.
“First off, let me just say, please don’t judge me because of where I am,” states Allen’s writeaprisoner.com profile.
“I made a catastrophic mistake one night and I will pay the price; mentally, spiritually, and physically for the rest of my life,” states the profile. “I take full responsibility for what happened and I am trying to make a difference so it doesn’t happen to someone else. Second thing, I’m not looking for handouts, I was fortunate to be born into a loving and supportive family. Like I said at the start, I’m looking for friends. Now, what I am searching for is a meaningful friendship to help me through this difficult time.
“I believe I can use this journey I am on as a stepping stone for success. I always try to look for opportunities in life instead of focusing on obstacles. If you would like to know more about me, send me a message. If you have any questions, don’t be afraid to ask, because for most of us we only live once.”
