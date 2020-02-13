No one was injured after two black Dodge Ram pickup trucks crashed head-on while traveling Interstate Highway 10 Thursday evening.
"It is the first time I've worked a head-on collision where both parties survived," said state trooper Frank Zamora. "One usually ends up not making it home."
One driver, a 34-year-old man from Midland, was intoxicated and driving in the wrong direction on the eastbound side of the road. He was the only occupant in his vehicle; the other truck had a family of four traveling back to their home in Denison.
"He said he had been drinking way too much," Zamora said. "He said he was going to Houston, but obviously he was going west, Houston is east. He does not recall where he was coming from."
The crash happened near the 517 mile marker.
The Midland man was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Hospital to be examined as he had a dialysis machine on his arm.
