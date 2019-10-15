Veteran banking executive Mike Huff has joined Kerrville’s Broadway Bank as senior vice president and commercial loan officer.
Huff, who has 32 years of commercial banking experience, joins Broadway after spending the last 12 years as an executive with Wells Fargo in Kerrville.
“I’ve known Mike for a long time, as a colleague, a competitor and a great member of the Kerrville civic community,” Broadway Bank Market Executive Bob Waller said in a press release. “I’m glad he’s on our side now — I think it makes Broadway Bank an even more outstanding resource for commercial banking needs.”
Huff is a member of the Kerrville Noon Rotary Club and has served on several nonprofit boards in Kerrville, including CASA, Big Brother/Big Sisters, Kerr County United Way and the American Red Cross.
The addition of Huff follows the announcement to build a new facility in Kerrville, optimized to assist residents and businesses with all of their financial needs in retail, commercial banking, mortgage lending, wealth management, treasury management and more. Its close proximity to the intersection of Texas Highways 16 and 27, as well as Kerr County and Kerrville city offices, will make the new financial center convenient for all.
“My decision to join Broadway Bank was an easy one,” Huff said. “Broadway Bank is an independent, family-owned bank with 78 years of success. The bank has recently demonstrated its long-term commitment to Kerrville with the announcement of a new bank building downtown that will be finished in 2020. I look forward to being a part of this next chapter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.