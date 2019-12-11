A long-held vision for a regional public defender’s office picked up some support among local judges, but an actual concrete plan may still be years away.
During a Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting Monday morning, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly had an exchange on the topic with 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams, who stopped by to give a routine report of district court operations.
Kelly said Gillespie County Judge Mark Stroeher “is very receptive to the possibility” of establishing a regional public defender’s office.
“I’m really encouraged to hear you say that,” responded Williams.
Williams said it was getting harder to find attorneys to work the indigent defense docket. In the absence of a public defender’s office, local attorneys are expected to take on cases involving parties who have convinced the court they can’t afford to pay full legal fees.
“Having attorneys available is one thing, but having qualified attorneys is another,” Williams told commissioners.
Williams said some attorneys who apply to take indigent cases “don’t commit like they should.”
Officials have not discussed how much a regional public defender’s office would cost, but they seem to agree that it probably would be less costly that paying out amount now required to pay the legal fees of indigent defendants.
From Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019, indigent defense expenses totaled $234,124.10 for 397 198th District Court cases; $273,710.44 for 375 216th District Court cases; and $184,634.15 for 650 cases, among other costs, according to information from the Kerr County Auditor’s Office.
Texas Indigent Defense Commission provides some help to counties for indigent costs, and courts do try to collect fees even from indigent defendants. The commission would also provide grants for a public defender’s office.
In Burnet County a single-county public defender’s office was implemented several years ago through grants from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission. The public defender’s office is now fully funded by the county, said Michelle Moore, chief public defender in Burnet County.
Since Burnet’s public defender’s office was formed, the Texas Legislature began setting aside continuous funding for multi-county public defender offices, she said. The commission will pay two-thirds of the cost, she said.
“The money’s there; so for example, if Kerr County got with Gillespie or other counties, two-thirds of the cost is covered,” Moore said. “They’re telling me that it’s funded as long as there is money at the legislature, so that’s a nice chunk of change.”
