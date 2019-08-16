There are few experiences more traumatic than losing a home. When children must be removed from their home because it’s no longer safe, the scars can be lasting and profound. However, even the simplest act of caring, like being wrapped in the warmth of a colorful quilt, can provide hope for their journey ahead.
Thanks to the efforts of area quilters and Creations, a Kerrville quilt shop, Hill Country CASA volunteers have been able to give the warm embrace of a hand-made quilt to 160 children in their care in 2019.
The shop hosted “The Power of Words” quilt challenge to celebrate its 41st anniversary last year. Each quilt incorporated encouraging phrases, designed to comfort and inspire the child who received it.
The quilts were donated to Hill Country Court-Appointed Special Advocates — or CASA — a nonprofit organization that provides trained, court-appointed volunteers to serve children who are victims of abuse and neglect in Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall and Kerr counties.
“We were thrilled to receive 160 of the most beautiful and creative quilts, donated by generous quilters from all over the country,” said Creations co-owner Kathy Thompson. “They’ve all wanted to know what our 42nd anniversary challenge will be, so we decided on ‘Watching For Rainbows.’ The rainbow is a sign of a promise. With a promise, there is hope, and with hope there is a chance for change. We thought this would be so appropriate for kids in foster care.”
Hill Country CASA will again accept the quilts for distribution to their clients and to other nonprofits that help children in the Hill Country.
“We so appreciate the kind folks at Creations for dedicating their anniversary quilt challenges to help the children we serve,” added Stephanie Cash, Hill Country CASA executive director. “Many times, these children enter foster care with nothing. Our volunteers were delighted to provide these quilts at a time when comfort was needed most. We’re so grateful to be able to continue giving our children these lovely gifts again in 2020.”
For information about Hill Country CASA, visit hccasa.org.
To participate in the challenge, quilters need one of the “Watching For Rainbows” quilt kits. These contain a yard of rainbow fabric, a suggested pattern, a quilt label and entry form. Kits cost $18 and are available in the shop or online at www.creations-online.com.
Finished quilts must be at Creations by Monday, March 9, 2020.
Official rules can be found at: www.creations-interactive.com.
Creations opened in 1978 in Kerrville and is owned and operated by sisters Kathy Thompson and Julie Milam. It put Kerrville in the national spotlight when it was listed as a Top 10 Quilt Shop in the 1996 issue of Better Homes and Garden’s Quilt Sampler magazine and recognized again this year in the magazine’s spring/summer 2019 issue.
“The shop is a creative mecca, with 5,000 square feet of fabrics for quilting, apparel and home decorating, plus notions, patterns, Brother sewing machines and much more,” said a spokeswoman for the store.
Located at 1013 Main St. in a restored 1895 Victorian house, Creations is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 12:30to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call the store at 830-896-8088.
