Ingram’s getting an event park and it will be ready to start hosting events at the end of this week, if the weather permits.
In a clearing located at 107 Old Ingram Loop, across from Ingram City Hall and right on the Guadalupe River, the city is putting in electrical work. The goal is to make the space ready to host events that need a plug, whether that be a concert, carnival or a movie screening, said Mark Bosma, the city administrator.
“It’s a beautiful, flat land,” Bosma said. “We’re just trying to bring some events and shows to Ingram. I’m sure people would want to come here.”
The Cailloux Foundation gave the city $61,500 in the form of a loan to pay for the electrical work. Previously, the space got a new fence, some power poles and LED lighting. The Ingram Tom Moore High School’s shop class also made two gates — with the city paying for the materials — for the space.
“Some of the things we’ve talked about is doing a movie night where people can come in and bring their lawn chairs and families and sit down and watch a movie on a big screen,” Bosma said.
The event park doesn’t have a name yet, but Bosma said he hopes it will help the morale of the residents of Ingram.
“It’ll hopefully give the kids a lot of things to do over here and certainly other people will come and it will bring people from other cities,” he said.
