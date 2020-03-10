Lace up those running shoes and get ready for a fun 5K to benefit a scholarship fund for local service-driven women.
Members of the Kerrville Junior Service Guild will host the Diploma Dash beginning at 8 a.m. March 28 at Louise Hays Park, and everyone is welcome — kids, dogs, friends and family.
As a bonus, everyone who registers is given a raffle ticket for a chance to win either a round of golf for four at Riverhill Country Club, a facial from ODYoung, a month membership at 04 Fitness or a blowout at Raw Mane.
Details on the event and how to register can be found on the Kerrville Junior Service Guild Facebook and Instagram pages.
